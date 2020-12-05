Christie Cookie reopens in Germantown after March tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine months after the March tornado damaged or destroyed nearly 200 businesses, one of them is ready to roll in the dough again, quite literally.

“It took a long time; it takes a long time to recover from a tornado and it had hit the bakery as well as the top of our building.”

Coco Kyriopoulos remembers the day all too well.

“We were hit by the tornado really significantly.”

Christie Cookie located in the heart of Germantown, the business Kyriopoulos called home, was destroyed by a tornado that turned the Music City silent.

“When we saw it, it was a jaw dropper. I mean there was glass through all of these windows busted out, they took off the whole roof of the building and slammed it back down.”

Destruction closed the doors, but now…

“Today is a big day for Christie Cookie.”

Even on a rainy day, the line outside stood as a sign of hope. Opening for the first time in months, customers say its right on time.

“I’m glad that they are back open like a lot of other Nashville businesses,” said customer Jonathan Leeper, “I’m going to try to watch the weight during the holidays, but we’ll see about that.”

It’s a tradition they didn’t want to miss.

“We’ve had people buying Christie Cookies and shipping them to their families for 30 years.”

Whether you’re a fan of peanut butter, Nashville Hot, or the classic.

“Chocolate chip cookie,” said Leeper, “100 percent, no question.”

But don’t be fooled, these cookies do come with a warning.

“They have to be eaten fresh, so don’t get a cookie and leave it sitting on the counter, you need to make sure that gets in your belly,” said Kyriopoulos.

The saying goes, “Butter makes everything better,” and on opening day, these cookies are making their comeback.

“We’re happy to welcome you back.”

Friday was extra special as it was National Cookie Day, and to celebrate, Christie Cookie gave customers a FREE cookie with every purchase until 6 p.m.