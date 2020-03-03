Celebrities, sports organizations offer support, condolences following Middle Tennessee tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nothing brings a community together more like devastation and tragedy.

The Nashville community is still picking up the pieces as damage is assessed from the storms that tore through the Middle Tennessee area overnight.

A big part of the community is that of the pro sports around town and today they are offering their condolences and support.

The Nashville Predators have gone as far as to open up their home – Bridgestone Arena.

Dear Smashville Fam,



We love you and we want to help. We will be serving pizza at @BrdgstoneArena beginning at 11 a.m. for all those affected by last night's storm. Please feel welcome to come and bring anyone who needs it. 💛🍕



Love,



Us — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

There aren’t any perfect words to say on days like this. Our hearts are broken for all the people affected by the storms, and we praying for quick healing. 💛💙 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 3, 2020

In addition, teams, athletes and coaches reaching out to send their thoughts during this difficult time for their city.

Nashville 💙🙏🏽 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 3, 2020

Our hearts go out to all of our neighbors who were affected by last night’s tornadoes. We are with you and will support you as we work together to rebuild what was lost. Stay strong, Nashville.



We will never give up on you 💛💙 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) March 3, 2020

We are thankful for our community and are with the entire city as we get through this together ❤️



Our Germantown neighborhood sustained significant damage but we know we will make it through this. #NashvilleStrong — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) March 3, 2020

Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson started to GoFundMe to help storm victims.

We are doing what we can to help those affected by the Nashville tornadoes and matching donations https://t.co/tZhupo7k6o — Shawn Johnson East (@ShawnJohnson) March 3, 2020

Woke up this morning to some serious devastation across this city.Thoughts and prayers to all the communities and families that have been affected by the tornado that swept through the city this morning. This is #OurCity & Vanderbilt Athletics will do all that we can to help⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LKHIhD58VC — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) March 3, 2020

We are hurting for our brothers and sisters in Middle Tennessee.



Sending our thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tornadoes, along with our gratitude to the first responders.



We believe in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/MVeeMrtWZM — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) March 3, 2020

Thank you to all those who have checked in on the team.



We arrived in Greenville for the SEC Tournament ahead of the storm last night, and our families and friends have been accounted for.



Please keep Nashville and all those affected in your thoughts and prayers. — Vanderbilt WBB (@VandyWBB) March 3, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those throughout the Nashville area affected by this devastating tragedy. @VandyWBB players and staff safely made it to Greenville and we appreciate your continued prayers for our community! #AnchorDown #PrayersForNashville — stephanie white (@StephanieWhite) March 3, 2020

Country music stars began to express their shock and sadness shortly after daybreak.

Lots of friends and neighbors in Twang Town. We'll help where we can. Condolences to those who lost friends and loved ones. RD pic.twitter.com/rfLtRcyAml — RONNIE DUNN (@RonnieDunn) March 3, 2020

I’m thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes. We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) March 3, 2020

Praying for Nashville this morning 💔 — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) March 3, 2020

Prayers going out to all those affected in Nashville this morning — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) March 3, 2020

My family and I are safe and sound, but this morning reveals terrible damage to this beautiful city. Lives lost. Homes, schools, & businesses destroyed. Our hearts and prayers go out to those most deeply affected, and soon our hands will. Nashville will rise and lift the broken. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) March 3, 2020

Pretty sure I just saw a tornado go through #Nashville #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/uz91MoqDCE — Olivia Lane (@olivialanemusic) March 3, 2020

Love you, Nashville. ♥️ — Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) March 3, 2020

We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does pic.twitter.com/qvCjrYNu0x — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

east nashville 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night. Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart… https://t.co/S6dpfGfgg1 — Reba (@reba) March 3, 2020

The dogs, our home and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms aren’t over so stay safe and sheltered, Nashville 🙏 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 3, 2020