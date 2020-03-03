Celebrities, sports organizations offer support, condolences following Middle Tennessee tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nothing brings a community together more like devastation and tragedy.
The Nashville community is still picking up the pieces as damage is assessed from the storms that tore through the Middle Tennessee area overnight.
A big part of the community is that of the pro sports around town and today they are offering their condolences and support.
The Nashville Predators have gone as far as to open up their home – Bridgestone Arena.
In addition, teams, athletes and coaches reaching out to send their thoughts during this difficult time for their city.
Olympic gymnast and Nashville resident Shawn Johnson started to GoFundMe to help storm victims.
Country music stars began to express their shock and sadness shortly after daybreak.