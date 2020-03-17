Cat found in rubble after Nashville tornado reunited with owner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Staff and volunteers with Metro Animal Care and Control were excited to reunite a cat found in the rubble of tornado damage in Hermitage with its owner Saturday.

The shelter posted a photo of the happy reunion on social media.

Max’s home was destroyed during the early morning hours of March 3 when the tornado marched across Middle Tennessee.

He was found Friday night and taken to MACC by an officer with Metro police.

But Max had been microchipped when he was adopted from MACC four years ago, making it simple to reunite him with his family.

Max and his family were sent home with a bunch of donated supplies from Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation.