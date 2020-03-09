Body cam shows Mt. Juliet first responders pull victims from rubble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Images and videos keep emerging from the aftermath of the deadly tornado outbreak across Middle Tennessee.

Mt. Juliet police released body camera video from officers who were first on the scene after the EF-3 tornado hit Wilson County.

The department said officers raced door-to-door, checking on residents and helping to rescue those who were trapped.

Police Chief Hambrick jumped into action and assisted in many rescues in his own neighborhood after it was hit by the tornado. He along with Officer Eric Stogner, Officer Megan Smith and members of FDMJ were able to pull a woman from the debris.

