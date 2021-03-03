Before and After: How Nashville looks one year after deadly tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee faced a deadly tornado outbreak that began late the night of March 2, 2020 and continued into the early morning hours of March 3. The storm’s path of destruction left twenty five people dead, and destroyed homes and businesses across the area.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Davidson County, ripping through parts of Nashville. A year later, the area has worked to rebuild in some of the hardest-hit communities. Check out the playlist above to see the progress in North Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, and at Donelson Christian Academy.

If you are viewing this on mobile click each photo above to compare the year-to-year change. If you don’t see anything above – click here.