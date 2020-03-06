Asurion providing free phone charging stations, water to tornado-affected areas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville-based tech care company Asurion and local uBreakiFix stores are partnering with the Red Cross to dispatch power-equipped uBreakiFix charging vans at Red Cross shelters through the region to help those affected by the tornado.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, the vans are visiting multiple Red Cross shelters each day throughout the East Nashville, Northeast Nashville and Lebanon communities for residents and volunteers to charge their phones, laptops, and tablets to help stay connected to family and friends during this challenging time.

Check Asurion’s Twitter and Instagram handles at Twitter.com/Asurion and Instagram.com/Asurion to see where the vans will be each day.