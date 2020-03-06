Breaking News
State of emergency issued for Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson Counties after tornadoes
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Montessori of Franklin Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Asurion providing free phone charging stations, water to tornado-affected areas

Nashville Tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville-based tech care company Asurion and local uBreakiFix stores are partnering with the Red Cross to dispatch power-equipped uBreakiFix charging vans at Red Cross shelters through the region to help those affected by the tornado.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, the vans are visiting multiple Red Cross shelters each day throughout the East Nashville, Northeast Nashville and Lebanon communities for residents and volunteers to charge their phones, laptops, and tablets to help stay connected to family and friends during this challenging time.

Check Asurion’s Twitter and Instagram handles at Twitter.com/Asurion and Instagram.com/Asurion to see where the vans will be each day.

