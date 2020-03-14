Ashley HomeStore to donate 75 sofas to tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashley HomeStore is set to donate 75 new sofas to those hardest hit by the recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

The furniture store will also raise funds for the Middle Tennessee Community Fund.

The United Way of Greater Nashville will identify those 75 families in need. Anyone impacted that would like to be considered can call 615-255-8501.

The sofas will remain in inventory until recovering families can return to their homes, or establish new residency.

The furniture retailer’s six Nashville-area locations are contributing a percentage of purchases to the community fund of up to $10,000.