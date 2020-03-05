As residents cleanup, volunteers offer helping hand

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As cleanup continues after tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee, volunteers continue to show up to help.

On Dinah Court in Donelson, some homes had their roofs ripped off, while others were leveled.

“It is devastating to see the damage,” said Scott Ryan, who was helping clean up his parents house.

“Not just here, but in the entire neighborhood.”

Ryan grew up in the house his parents still live in. They have been on Dinah Ct. for about 40 years, but now the home looks completely different.

“When you look at this you can tell it is a house, but it is absolutely not the same home I grew up in,” said Ryan.

Volunteers could be seen walking around handing out food. Nectar Urban Cantina’s food truck parked at the end of Dinah Court to make sure those without homes had something in their stomachs.

“I live in Donelson and have for the past 17 years and I felt like this was the best way we could help out,” said owner of Nectar Urban Cantina, Hunter Hakanson.

“One taco at a time bringing the love,” said Hakanson.

Hakanson has been driving around since the tornado handing out food and says he will continue to through the week.