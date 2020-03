NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Red Cross officials said they’ve extended the deadline for emergency financial assistance for those whose homes had major damage due to recent tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.

The extended deadline to file an application is on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Homeowners or home renters who had damage can find out if they are qualified by completing an application by calling 800-RED-CROSS.

Additional forms of assistance can be found here.