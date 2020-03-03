American Red Cross asking for blood donations after Nashville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — American Red Cross of Tennessee is asking for your help to donate blood to the victims of the Nashville tornado that passed through early Tuesday morning.

American Red Cross is working with the victims affected and said their first priority is to make sure they have shelter.

We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected. We are not accepting donated goods, as it takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items. — American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) March 3, 2020

If you would like to help the American Red Cross by donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

A blood drive scheduled for Tuesday at Goodpasture School is canceled but other blood sites and drives in the area are still operating as planned at this time.