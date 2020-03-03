Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Live Now
News 2 StormTracker Severe Weather Coverage
1  of  55
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Belmont Weekday School Benton Hall Academy Carroll County Schools Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA City Road Child Development Center Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Donelson Christian Academy F.C. Boyd Christian School Fannie Battle Day Home First Steps Inc. Friendship Christian School Generation Changers Academy Goodpasture Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Holy Rosary Academy Humphreys County Schools Learning Lab - Nashville Lebanon Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Nashville Adult Literacy Program Nashville Social Security Office Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville NIA House Montessori Nossi College of Art Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Restoring Hope Christian Academy Rochelle Center St. Joseph School St. Pius X Classical Academy State Trial Courts & Jury Duty Templeton Academy The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Under Armour distribution house United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Vol State Vol State at Livingston Warren County TN Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Woodmont Christian Preschool

American Red Cross asking for blood donations after Nashville tornado

Nashville Tornado

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross_323632

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — American Red Cross of Tennessee is asking for your help to donate blood to the victims of the Nashville tornado that passed through early Tuesday morning.

American Red Cross is working with the victims affected and said their first priority is to make sure they have shelter.

If you would like to help the American Red Cross by donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code to find a blood drive near you.

A blood drive scheduled for Tuesday at Goodpasture School is canceled but other blood sites and drives in the area are still operating as planned at this time.

Nashville Tornado Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar