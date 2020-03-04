Airport sign lands in Mt. Juliet yard

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viewers have sent News 2 many photos of the destruction caused by Tuesday morning’s deadly tornadoes across Middle Tennessee.

A woman in Mt. Juliet found a sign from an airport that landed in her yard.

Laura Harlin took this photo of a green sign that reads “terminal” with an arrow. It was located in a neighborhood north of Interstate 40.

Harlin said she believes it is from John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville, an estimated 20 miles from her home. The airport was hit by a tornado early Tuesday morning.

(Courtesy: Laura Harlin)