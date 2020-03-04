5 children, 13 adults killed in Putnam County tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five children and 13 adults were killed when a tornado tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said they were still working to identify one of the 18 people who died in the storms, but the following names were released Wednesday morning:

Jessica Clark – Female in 30s

Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female

Terry Curtis – 54 year old male

Joshua Kimberlin – Male in 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male

Erin Kimberlin – Female in 30s

Todd Koehler – Male in 50s

Sue Koehler – Female in 50s

Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year old female

Keith Selby – Male

Cathy Selby – Female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female

The victim who has not been identified is described as a female between the ages of 30 and 35.

While the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency initially reported a death toll of 19 in the county, that number was reduced Tuesday night when the agency determined one of the deaths was not storm-related.

Emergency officials released a list Tuesday night of approximately 80 people who were “unaccounted for.” Hours later, that list was reduced to about 18 people.

The Putnam County sheriff said they had at least once instance of looting in the community. He explained a person, who did not live in the area, was looking through a damaged apartment complex for prescription pills.