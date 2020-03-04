Live Now
2 Wilson County schools closed for remainder of school year after deadly tornado

Nashville Tornado

West Wilson Middle School damage

(Photo: WKRN)

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Wilson County schools will not be able to reopen for the rest of the school year after sustaining severe storm damage, a district spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to Bart Barker with Wilson County Schools, Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle had extensive damage and the district will work on alternate plans for students to finish out the school year.

A long-term plan will be released at a later date, Barker said.

Wilson County Schools are closed for the remainder of the week and students are out next week for Spring Break.

