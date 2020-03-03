Skip to content
Closings
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut
Closings
Belmont Weekday School
Closings
Benton Hall Academy
Closings
Carroll County Schools
Closings
Cedars Preparatory Academy
Closings
Cheatham County Schools
Closings
Child Care USA
Closings
City Road Child Development Center
Closings
Davidson Academy
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools
Closings
Dickson County Schools
Closings
Donelson Christian Academy
Closings
F.C. Boyd Christian School
Closings
Fannie Battle Day Home
Closings
First Steps Inc.
Closings
Friendship Christian School
Closings
Generation Changers Academy
Closings
Goodpasture
Closings
Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U
Closings
Hickman County Schools
Closings
Holy Rosary Academy
Closings
Humphreys County Schools
Closings
Learning Lab - Nashville
Closings
Lebanon Special School District
Closings
Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy
Closings
McClain Christian Academy
Closings
Mini Rockstars
Closings
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Closings
Nashville Adult Literacy Program
Closings
Nashville Social Security Office
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Clarksville
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Dickson
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co.
Closings
Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville
Closings
NIA House Montessori
Closings
Nossi College of Art
Closings
Pope John Paul II High School
Closings
Priest Lake Christian Academy
Closings
Rochelle Center
Closings
St. Joseph School
Closings
St. Pius X Classical Academy
Closings
State Trial Courts & Jury Duty
Closings
Templeton Academy
Closings
The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center
Closings
Under Armour distribution house
Closings
United Christian Academy
Closings
Van Buren County Schools
Closings
Vol State
Closings
Vol State at Livingston
Closings
Warren County TN Schools
Closings
WeGo Bus
Closings
WeGo Regional Bus
Closings
WeGo Star
Closings
Woodmont Christian Preschool
Nashville Tornado
Overnight tornado similar to 1998 tornado but followed slightly different track
Video
Watch Live: Tornadoes destroy buildings across Nashville, 9 dead
More than 49,000 people without power in Middle Tennessee
PHOTOS: Widespread damage in Germantown after tornado
At least 9 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee
More Nashville Tornado Headlines
Shelters open for storm victims across Middle Tennessee
PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee
Video
Super Tuesday polling locations impacted by severe weather
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Video
Weather Authority: Severe Weather Central – March 3rd, 2020
Community Calendar