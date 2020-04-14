Nashville tornado survivor shares support for Chattanooga storm victims, talks struggles of rebuilding during COVID-19 pandemic

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tornado tragedy in Chattanooga serves as a harsh reminder of the destructive power of nature. Storm survivors, like Fred Clinton, hold a special place in their hearts for victims of the Easter tornado in East Tennessee.

Clinton was just facing a similar experience last month during the deadly tornado outbreak that hit Middle Tennessee. He lives in the Clearview Estates neighborhood in Mt Juliet. The March 3 tornado ripped open the roof of his home, even picking up his 99-year-old mother, Adeline, from her bed and tossing her against the wall.

She survived, but the soon to be 100-year-old hasn’t had an easy recovery.

“It took her two weeks to get a good night’s sleep,” said Clinton, “she kept reliving the drama and then she came down with pneumonia.”

The Clinton family home is far from repaired and the family of six has been living in temporary lodgings arranged for by the insurance company that Clinton says has been slow to deliver the funds to fix his home.

That stress would be bad enough, but now they also must face the threat of a global pandemic. Clinton says his mother continues to remain positive, even in these uncertain times, “It’s amazing she is still living and still has a positive outlook on life, because the older ones are more susceptible. We wear our masks wherever we have to go.”

Born in 1920, Adeline Clinton has lived through a lifetime of history, that includes many health emergencies comparable to COVID-19. She lived through the stock market crash of 1929, World War II, the Civil Rights Movements of the 60’s, and so much more.

The Clintons are a spiritual family and Fred says this springtime they have grown even closer to God.

When thinking about what his family has faced, and what many others in Tennessee have faced, with tornadoes and COVID-19, Fred said it can be tough, “I feel, my heart goes out to them. Many people are out of work. They don’t have the money or the funds, or prospect of when they are going back to work…It’s not an easy thing to recover from something like that, especially when you don’t know where you’re going to go, what you will do, how you will live and make ends meet. It is so similar. It doesn’t matter if it was the coronavirus first or the tornado. My heart goes out to all individuals involved.”

Fred Clinton said he’s lived in the neighborhood 13 years, and never has he felt closer to his neighbors than he did after the tornado. He suspects they’ll feel that way in Chattanooga as well.