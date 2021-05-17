Nashville tire shop damaged in fire estimates 85% of business destroyed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville tire shop was engulfed in flames Sunday evening on Nolensville Pike.

A firefighter and a civilian were injured during the fire at USA Tires. The Nashville Fire Department says the firefighter has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Owner Ibrahim Awara said he had already closed for the night when he got the call that his business was on fire. He immediately rushed over and could see the flames miles away.

“I mean from the zoo I could see the flame [sic] and smoke, and I was like, ‘gosh, that’s got to be a big fire,'” Awara said.

The Nashville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Awara said he was informed that the owner of the building was working on his vehicles in the basement area when the fire started.

“He got a fire extinguisher, but it didn’t help,” Awara said.

Awara estimates 85% of his business was destroyed by the fire, including around 600 tires.

“We have new tires right there also; I cannot even recognize it. Is it a used tire or a new tire? Because they’re all gone,” Awara said.

Even though about 100 tires were still intact, the flames melted the traction on most and are no longer able to be sold.

Awara said the loss is devastating because the business was doing really well at such a great location.

“We were in the area honestly the number one tire shop, we had that many tires,” Awara said.

Awara said he is working with his insurance company to evaluate the damage before he decides on whether to rebuild.