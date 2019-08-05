Nashville teen’s drowning death under investigation in Dickson County

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old from Nashville died in a drowning in Dickson County.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Timber Ridge Road late Friday morning where they found the teen, identified as William Carver, had been pulled from the lake and onto the bank.

According to a release, detectives learned there was a party on Thursday night with a group of young adults.

It is unknown when Carver went into the water. The investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy has been performed. According to the medical examiner, the death appears to be an accidental drowning.

Carver graduated from MBA earlier this year.