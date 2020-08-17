Nashville teens charged with Spring Hill car burglaries

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Car burglaries – an all too common crime trend throughout Middle Tennessee.

Police in almost every city have reported Nashville teens coming to suburbans around Metro. They have broken into cars, flashed weapons and have gotten into high speed chases with officers.

It happened yet again this weekend in Spring Hill, around Saturday one in the morning.

Detective Mike Foster with Spring Hill Police said, “It’s getting more common. They leave Nashville and come to the surrounding counties and commit their crime.”

Home surveillance News 2 obtained from the Autumn Ridge Subdivision caught the crime in progress as a stolen Mazda drives down a street.

As the car moved through the neighborhood, multiple young people got out and went from car to car looking for valuables to steal.

Teen caught on camera suspected of burglarizing cars.

On this morning, Police said they identified one of the teens as 19-year-old Jordan Owens of Nashville.

Police were called when a car alarm sounded and the resident saw the group running away. When officers arrived, they spotted the Mazda speeding away.

Spring Hill Police were forced to call off the chase when the stolen car reached speeds over 100mph as it headed North out of town.

A short time later, Williamson County deputies found the get-a-way car off the road on I-840. The vehicle was empty, upside down with the doors pushed open.

Deputies were able to recover some of the stolen items, including a stolen hand gun and cash.

On video you can hear officers talking about the wreck. “So I got here and the door was just like that. I came over here looking for bodies.”

A few hours later, deputies located two of the teenagers walking down I-840. A 15-year-old out of Nashville was arrested and taken to Spring Hill. A second suspect, Owens, 19, was also taken into custody.

Williamson County deputies arrest car burglary suspect.

Detective Foster said, “Again you saw people opening car doors. So, if you are going to leave your car doors unlocked, then don’t leave any valuables in there. And obviously if there are valuables in there, then keep them in the trunk. And lock your car as well.”

The two teens are charged with theft and a host of other felonies.

Police are still looking for two or three other suspects.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Spring Hill Police. (931) 486-2632 is the non-emergency line.