Nashville teen honored for her achievements and overcoming the odds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) A survivor of gun violence is finally able to put on her cap and gown, after recovering from a near-death experience.

The teenager, Alexis Partee, was shot in a drive-by shooting in South Nashville three weeks ago.

“I was not the intended target. I just so happened to be there, and it happened so fast, and I got shot.”

Alexis was unable to attend her high school graduation due to her recovery, but the activist group, Gideon’s Army, helped organize a personal graduation ceremony for Alexis.

On Thursday evening, the ceremony was held at Salama Urban Ministries.

Patricia Bush, Alexis’s personal mentor, watched her evolve from a difficult student to a graduate. Bush now considers herself Alexis’ mother.

“When she met us, it was like ‘I didn’t even know this was available in life. I’m very proud.'”

During her graduation ceremony, Alexis opened up about her past struggles which included, a difficulty in regular school attendance. Alexis’ credited her Gideon’s Army family for helping establish a routine of achievement in her life.

“When I got shot, I thought my life was over. I was like ‘God, please don’t take me, please don’t take me.’ I have a family now.”

On completing high school, Alexis said she “really just felt proud of myself for sticking it out with the people that were there for me to get through high school.”

Alexis added that she’s focusing on growing her relationship with God.

The teen is an official graduate of Pearl Cohen High School.

Members of Gideon’s Army told News 2 they plan to continue supporting Alexis as she pursues her passions — faith and the military.