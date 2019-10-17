Nashville teen arrested for armed carjacking in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville teen is behind bars Thursday after being accused of an armed carjacking in Bellevue.

Jordan Brownlee, 17, was charged Wednesday with carjacking a Bellevue couple on Oct. 15 as they were unloading their 2014 Chevy Cruze outside an Airbnb on Harpeth Knoll Road.

Police said Brownlee was arrested after an electronic device belonging to one of the victims gave off a signal in the vicinity of Brownlee’s home on Lanier Drive. Officers found the car in his backyard. The teen was also home and had the keys to the car in his pocket.

Detectives said the victims’ computer equipment was apparently sold to an electronics repair store nearby.

According to police, Brownlee admitted to detectives his involvement in the carjacking.

Brownlee was booked into juvenile detention.