Nashville teachers union works to ensure enough PPE for educators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the heels of Metro Schools’ release of COVID-19 case numbers, the Metro Nashville Education Association is reminding district teachers of the updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Back in September, the Metropolitan Nashville Education Association and the Metro Board of Education agreed to update the MOU to guarantee CDC compliant personal protective equipment for teachers.

“There has to be masks, we also asked that there were face shields, gloves – that those be available for any teacher who needs one,” MNEA President Amanda Kail said. “At all times schools are supposed to have them on supply, enough [of them].”

There’s also supposed to be additional supplies for teachers with students that are unable to wear masks due to health reasons.

Kail told News 2 that the union is in the process of entering more negotiations with the district requesting additional safety measures.

