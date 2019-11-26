Nashville teacher’s union wants written promise for more teacher support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s teachers are waiting to find out if they’ll be affected by a broken promise.

This summer, former mayor David Briley said teachers would receive a 3% cost-of-living raise in January – the city’s budget crisis has put that in question.

Current Mayor John Cooper has said he will have annoucement pertaining to the raise on Tuesday.

Amanda Kail, President of the teacher’s union, Metropolitan Nashville Education Association, told News 2 that she hasn’t been given an official word on if the raise will or will not happen. Of the anticipated announcement she said,

“They told us they were doing everything they could to make that raise happen, but we haven’t really heard any of the details so my guess is…this [the announcement] is the details.”

Meanwhile, the teacher’s union is also organizing to negotiate.

The union wants a written promise for not only better pay but a list of other support items.

“It is going to change, it has to. We really cannot continue in the way we are now. Our schools cannot hold the weight of everything that our students need at our current level of funding.” said Kail

The union hopes to open negotations with a vote by teachers, they a 50% plus one vote to move forward.

Kail added, “We will keep pushing until our schools have what they need.”

Kail said certified Metro teachers should have an email in their official MNPS inbox with a link to vote. The vote is open util December 6.