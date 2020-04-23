Nashville Symphony goes virtual with expansive online entertainment and education resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – With concerts, education, and community programs suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nashville Symphony has expanded its presence online with a diverse range of entertainment and music education offerings on their website.

Officials say the online resources will include performances by orchestra musicians from their homes, lectures, and demonstrations by Symphony conductors, teaching tools, at-home education activities, archived concerts, and more. This allows the organization to continue its service to the Middle Tennessee community and engage, inspire, and educate audiences in a new and creative way.

“This pandemic has forced all of us to adapt and find innovative ways to stay connected with each other until we can resume public activity,” said Alan D. Valentine, Symphony president and CEO. “Present circumstances prevent us from performing in our concert hall, but thanks to the resilience and creativity of our staff and musicians, these dynamic resources enable us to continue offering our programming to music lovers in our own community and around the world.”

The Symphony is partnering with WFCL/91 Classical to present broadcasts of Classical Series concerts from past seasons, airing on the station, and 91Classical.org at 8 p.m. on Saturday evenings through the middle of May. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

April 25 – Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio, Lalo’s Symphonie Espagnole, Turina’s Danzas and Falla’s El sombrero de tres Picos

May 2 – Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony and Haydn’s London Symphony

May 9 – Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, Elgar’s Chansons & Enigma Variations and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, featuring soloist Jun Iwasaki

May 16 – Tchaikovsky’s Winter Dreams and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring soloist Emanuel Ax

The Nashville Symphony will continue to add new content to it’s website and social media accounts on a regular basis for the public to see.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE