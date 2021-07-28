Nashville swimmer Alex Walsh wins silver medal in Tokyo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville swimmer Alex Walsh won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old Harpeth Hall grad finished with a time of 2:08.65, just .13 seconds behind Japanese gold medalist Yui Ohashi in the 200m individual medley. Walsh’s University of Virginia teammate Kate Douglass rounded out the top three with a time of 2:09.04, claiming a bronze medal.

Walsh grew up training in the Tracy Caulkins competition pool at Nashville’s Centennial Sportsplex.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass of Team United States pose with their silver and bronze medals during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 16: Alex Walsh of the United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 200m individual medley final during Day Four of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 16, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Alex Walsh of the United States swims in a women’s 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Alex Walsh, of the United States, swims in a women’s 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Gold medalist Yui Ohashi, centre, of Japan, stands with silver medalist Alex Walsh of the United States and bronze medalist Kate Douglass, right, of the United States, right, after the women’s 200-meter individual medley final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 28: Alex Walsh of Team United States arrives to compete in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Her swimming and diving coach at Harpeth Hall, Polly Linden, told News 2 Walsh’s impact on the swimming world began long her trip to Tokyo.

“Alex broke high school records. Our team was named national champions for two years with Alex, so we definitely had gotten used to all kinds of awards that we had not seen before with the Walsh sisters on our team. I think this is just the next level. Where do you go from NCAA champion as a freshman? I guess Olympic medalist,” said Linden.

“We feel honored to have Alex as an alumna of Harpeth Hall,” said Head of School Jess Hill. “Her strength and poise are an inspiration to all of us, and I am so glad she will now serve as a role model to all girls and young women. She leads confidently both in and out of the pool.”

Coach Linden added it’s totally possible for Alex and her younger sister Gretchen to compete in Paris in 2024.

Gretchen Walsh is a top recruit in the country who plans to attend the University of Virginia, following in her sister’s footsteps.