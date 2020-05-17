Nashville Swim League cancels 2020 summer league season

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Officials with the Nashville Swim League voted to cancel its 2020 Summer League season, including the 2020 City Meet.

“It was a difficult decision, but ultimately the safety of our swimmers and families is our priority. We spent considerable time researching the current COVID-19 guidance provided by local, state, and CDC officials, as well as factored in our local club teams’ plans and USA Swimming suggested best practices,” said Caulkins, who has both swum and coached in the league for more than 40 years.

The Swim League was founded over 50 years ago and has around 2,000 swimmers competing each summer in Middle Tennessee.

“We are taking a pause in 2020. The mission of the NSL is to foster, promote and sponsor summer age group swimming in Middle Tennessee, and we will be back. While we won’t have a formal league season this year, teams can independently practice or hold intrasquad meets under their individual club’s guidance,” Caulkins added.

The League also announced its annual scholarship which will be awarded to celebrate two high school seniors who have been leaders during their NSL summer league careers. Updated scholarship information will be posted to the NSL’s website on June 8, 2020.