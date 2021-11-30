Nashville suspect evades arrest in vehicle seen at recent shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After authorities located a car that was at the scene of a shooting in Nashville, one man was arrested, but not before a reported police chase ensued.

According to an arrest warrant, the vehicle was located on Nov. 2 around 12:28 a.m. in the area of John A Merritt Boulevard. Damage to the driver’s side of the Dodge Challenger reportedly helped police recognize that it was the same car from the scene of a shooting days before.

Metro police reported officers parked behind the vehicle, spoke with the male driving, Markel Lillard, 36, and a woman who was in the passenger seat. An officer said during that time he noticed bits and crumbs of marijuana on the floor of the car, as well as a book with “blood gang” printed on the front on the passenger side.

A warrant stated that the woman gave officers her information, but Lillard then took off. Police said he ran multiple red lights and nearly hit another car as he fled. Detectives later identified and arrested him. Lillard is now faced with multiple charges including evading arrest and violating probation.