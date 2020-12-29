‘Nashville Strong’ apparel raising money for bombing victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville-based blog and shop, Love & Lion, is selling “Nashville Strong” apparel to help businesses and residents affected by the Christmas Day bombing.
According to the owner Leah Hasson, 100% of the proceeds will go to Nashville’s Community Resource Center to help support first responders and long-term recovery efforts.
There are a variety of shirts, sweatshirts, and long-sleeve shirts for sale in different colors.
Earlier this year, Hasson started the campaign to raise money for relief from the March 3rd tornado and collected more than $40,000.
Orders are being accepted through December 31st only and will ship in early January. You can shop here.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the downtown Nashville explosion. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip by clicking here.