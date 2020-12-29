‘Nashville Strong’ apparel raising money for bombing victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville-based blog and shop, Love & Lion, is selling “Nashville Strong” apparel to help businesses and residents affected by the Christmas Day bombing.

According to the owner Leah Hasson, 100% of the proceeds will go to Nashville’s Community Resource Center to help support first responders and long-term recovery efforts.

There are a variety of shirts, sweatshirts, and long-sleeve shirts for sale in different colors.

Earlier this year, Hasson started the campaign to raise money for relief from the March 3rd tornado and collected more than $40,000.

Orders are being accepted through December 31st only and will ship in early January. You can shop here.