Nashville State Community College cancels classes for a deep cleaning amid coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There has been a self-identified case of the coronavirus for a Nashville State Community College student who attends the East Davidson and Southeast campuses.

According to reports, the college is on spring break this week, and the student has not been on either campus during this time. Like most organizations, this week the college has been undergoing a deep cleaning on all of its campuses.

The university will close it is East Davidson and Southeast campus Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 as a precaution. There will be a deep cleaning conducted on Friday.

The college strongly encourages students, along with faculty, staff and community members that have been on both campuses to be extra vigilant for their health and that of their immediate circles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said to be aware of the following COVID-19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure: