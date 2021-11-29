Nashville stabbing suspect arrested for child neglect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman named as a suspect in a stabbing was arrested by Metro police for child neglect.

According to an arrest warrant, three children were found walking in the street near South 6th Street in East Nashville on Nov. 17. Two of the children are three years old, the other child is two years old and was found with a diaper that had not been changed in at least 12 to 24 hours, police said. Authorities also said their mother, 22-year-old Takeeva Brown, was being detained at the time after being accused of stabbing multiple people.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they also found a one-year-old baby crying alone in a closed room inside Brown’s home. Metro police said there wasn’t any furniture or beds inside the home, but there was trash all over the floors. The baby had a heavily soiled diaper on, with urine and feces reportedly on the child.

Officials said it is unknown how long Brown left her children, however, medics checked out all four kids, and no injuries were found. Warrants stated all of the children are now in the care of their paternal grandmother.

La’Toria Wilson (Photo: WKRN)

The stabbing victim, La’Toria Wilson, still has so many unanswered questions.

“What did I do for her to actually really want to stab me? Yeah, we did get into an altercation, but I did not want to fight that girl in the first place,” said Wilson.

“The way she stabbed me, it went diagonally, like it was a long knife it went diagonally up and hit my heart, so not only was I, I was bleeding from the stab wound, I was bleeding from my heart, I was bleeding from my diaphragm, and I was bleeding from two spots in my stomach,” explained Wilson.

Doctors have told her, she still has another week to go to the hospital, and then rehab will be needed in order to fully recover. Wilson has created a GoFundMe to help with her medical expenses.

Brown has been released from jail on a $100,000 bond. She is set to appear in court on Jan. 14.