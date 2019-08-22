Nashville Sounds ballpark to be renamed ‘First Horizon Park’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The current home of the Nashville Sounds, First Tennessee Park, will go by a new name, officials announced Thursday.

First Tennessee Park will now be renamed “First Horizon Park.”

According to a release, First Tennessee says the name change reflects “the company’s unification of its banking, wealth management, and fixed income businesses under the First Horizon brand.”

In June, First Horizon announced that it would unify its family of companies, First Tennessee Bank, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial, under the First Horizon brand.

Since the park opened in 2015, it has had more than 2.5 million people walk through its turnstiles and more than 150 special events have been held at the park.

Sign changes are scheduled for January. First Horizon says the goal is to have all signage in place by the start of next year’s baseball season.