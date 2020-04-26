Nashville singer on American Idol performing from home Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville singer will try to win votes on American Idol Sunday night as COVID-19 is leading to a big change on the show.

Grace Leer said she’s been singing her whole life. She moved to Nashville a few years ago to follow her passion for country music.

It came down to her and another Nashville country singer on the most recent round of of the show. America voted for Leer to move forward. Now, she’s in the top 20!

Because of COVID-19, the singers will perform tonight from their own homes instead of with a traditional live studio audience.

“This time right now is really tough with COVID-19 and I’m so inspired by people on the front lines who are keeping us safe, and the essential workers right now,” Leer told News 2. “I get to sing for them and I get to do what I love safely from my home and bring entertainment to people’s homes right now so it really does mean a lot that American Idol wants to continue on with the show and keep bringing music and entertainment to you guys.”

Leer said she is currently in California with her family but will be back in Nashville once the pandemic is over.

“I’m just like every other musician in Nashville. We can’t wait to get back on stage and back in the bars on Broadway and play music for everybody,” Leer said. “American Idol has really changed my life and to know that people voted me to get here in the top 20 motivates me, even more, to bring a great performance to the top 20 and to make Nashville proud. I’m the only country artist left and I really want to make everybody proud and keep going.”

American Idol airs at 7:00 p.m. Central Time on News 2.