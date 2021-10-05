Officer injured in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Nashville. A portion of Murfreesboro Pike has been blocked off in the area of a large police presence, near police headquarters.

Witnesses tell News 2 they heard as many as 30 to 40 rounds being fired from what sounded like two different weapons.

Metro Nashville Police’s Don Aaron tells News 2 that at least two people were injured in the shooting, including a member of law enforcement and a suspect. The officer injured is not with Metro Nashville PD, according to Aaron.

Officials will be on the scene for several hours so traffic is being diverted on Fesslers off of Murfreesboro Pike.