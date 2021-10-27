Nashville sex offender fails to register multiple social media accounts, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender was taken into custody by Metro police Tuesday afternoon after police said he failed to register multiple social media accounts.

Christopher Benson, 28, was arrested for violating the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry. According to an arrest affidavit, Benson had unregistered social media accounts that were active on Facebook, Tumblr and Twitter.

Christopher Benson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Failing to update the state sex offender registry is considered a felony.

Benson was previously arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy in February of 2020 inside a bathroom at the Southeast Community Center, located in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway. He was charged with attempted rape and sexual battery in January 2021.