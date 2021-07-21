Nashville sex offender charged with uploading disturbing images of children to Dropbox

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old sex offender from Nashville has been arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators said he again uploaded sexual photos of children to a Dropbox account.

A warrant states on April 5, less than a month after Jeremiah Nhothsiri was released from jail on a previous charge related to the distribution of child pornography, Dropbox informed the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit that sexual images and videos of minors had been uploaded to an account traced back to the Nashville man.

Some of the victims in the photos and videos were toddler-aged girls, according to the police report.

Nhothsiri was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The suspect was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry due to previous investigations and convictions for similar offenses in 2018 and 2019.

News 2 reported that Nhothsiri had been arrested in April 2019 after police said he confessed to using multiple apps to save, receive and view dozens of images and videos of young girls engaged in sexual acts.

That time, the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Sex Crime Unit reported that it received multiple National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTips regarding Nhothsiri uploading sexual videos of minors to two Instagram accounts and also to a Dropbox account.

Metro police said a forensic examination of the suspect’s cell phone had revealed more than 100 sexual images of children, including a large number involving toddler and elementary-aged girls engaged in sexual acts.

He was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor for that offense.

As of Wednesday morning, Nhothsiri remains jailed in Nashville on a $50,000 bond.