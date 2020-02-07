Nashville SC wants to defend the stadium from a lawsuit, files motion to intervene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Soccer Club has filed a motion to intervene in ‘Save Our Fairgrounds’ lawsuit against the city.

The fairgrounds group is suing the city saying the stadium deal violates city charter. That lawsuit will go to trial later this year, possibly stalling construction.

Now, Nashville SC wants to defend the soccer stadium in that lawsuit by filing a motion to intervene.

Construction was supposed to start last October. The team says if construction doesn’t begin by the end of March, the Major Soccer League could pull out of Nashville.

MORE: MLS, Nashville SC says Mayor Cooper refuses to move forward with soccer stadium plans