Nashville SC takes down New England, earns first win of the season

Detail view of Nashville SC logo on player seats before the match against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After three straight draws in front of the home crowd, Nashville SC picked up a long-awaited first win of the season as they beat the New England Revolution 2-0 at Nissan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The scoring started in the 25th minute as Walker Zimmerman’s header found its way to the leg of C.J. Sapong for his first goal of the season.

In the second half, with just over 15 minutes to go, Nashville finally doubled their margin. A Revs giveaway found Alex Muyl, who fired a low strike giving the Boys in Gold the 2-0 advantage.

The match took a dramatic turn for New England as Adam Buksa appeared to have been taken down in the scoring area with just over five minutes to go.

But Video Review determined that there was nothing clear and obvious to give the penalty, and Nashville would ultimately see the remaining time out for a victory.

Next Up: Wednesday, May 12 Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union | 6:30 pm CT (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)