Nashville SC introduces new mascot ‘Tempo the Coyote’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Soccer Club (SC) introduced their new mascot on Wednesday. His name is Tempo the Coyote. This announcement pays homage to the coyote that found its way into the Music City Center bathroom two years ago.

Nashville SC officials say on January 13, 2019, a coyote roamed the streets of Nashville and found its way into an exhibit hall at the Music City Center.

The buildings security team located the animal in the bathroom. That’s where Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Brenna Hosey was able to remove the coyote safely. Hosey is one of the six Metro officers recognized for evacuating people and saving lives from 2nd Avenue before the bombing on Christmas morning.

The duo had a reunion which Nashville SC posted to Twitter:

Two years after rescuing him, Officer Brenna Hosey and @TempoNSC reunite 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pa1N2omkbT — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) January 13, 2021

For the past two years, the coyote has continued to wander around the streets of Music City, just looking for a home. A few months ago, construction workers at the Nashville SC Stadium in the Nashville Fairgrounds spotted him running across the site of the club’s new home. He became a regular visitor and decided to make the stadium his forever home.

Based on the pace and spirit of the coyote, crews decided to name him Tempo.

Tempo the Coyote will make his Nashville SC debut as the official team mascot this season. He joins others like Gnash from the Nashville Predators, T-Rac from the Tennessee Titans and Booster from the Nashville Sounds in Music City.

You can follow Tempo the Coyote on social media by clicking here.