Nashville Salvation Army receives additional CARES Act funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has left many Tennesseans struggling to make ends meet, some have lost jobs and others, their homes – all due to income loss.

This week, there is new hope for families who are on the brink of losing everything.

Salvation Army’s Nashville Area Command has received $400,000 in additional funding to help families struggling with rent, mortage or utility payments.

The money is from the federal CARES Act, provided to the state. The state allocated an amount to Metro government and Mayor John Cooper provided ten million to help residents with rent, mortgage or utility payments.

“The Nashville commission made those funds available through the United Way partner agencies.” said Major Ethan Frizzell of Salvation Army’s Nashville Area Command

News 2 spoke to recipient of CARES Act funding through the Salvation Army.

Fighting back tears, Tatanya Milan said,

“I’m sorry I’m getting emotional, they paid up for three whole months, so I don’t have to worry about rent until December.”

Milan lost her job recently during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is a big sigh of relief, it’s like a boulder was lifted off of my shoulders. There’s always sunshine after the rain.” she added.

Families can apply for assistance through the Salvation Army by clicking here.