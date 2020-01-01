Nashville rings in 2020 with record-setting crowd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —It was another record New Year in Nashville as a quarter of a million people rang in the new year in Music City.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. estimates 250,000 people gathered at Bicentennial Mall State Park and downtown Nashville for New Year’s Eve.

The previous record was set last year when some 200,000 attended the festivities.

Keith Urban again headlined the star-studded event, this year with help from the legendary Stevie Nicks.

Other performances included Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Struts and Ashley McBryde.

“Estimated attendance at Music City Midnight 2019 was a new record at over 200,000, according to event organizers. Including downtown, event organizers and MNPD estimate over 250,000, the largest New Year’s Eve crowd ever for Nashville,” according to NCVC President and CEO Butch Spyridon.