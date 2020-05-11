Nashville restaurants not reopening say half capacity won’t make profit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From shutdowns on Broadway to half capacity in restaurants and then take out and delivery only, the COVID-19 pandemic has been traumatic for the hospitality industry.

“We’re having an identity crisis because it’s so much change so quickly,” said Thomas Morales, Owner of ACME Feed and Seed on Lower Broadway.

Two weeks after most of Tennessee entered phase one of reopening, Nashville will follow suit with restaurants and retail stores opening at half capacity Monday, if they choose.

“Our dining room is basically turned into a giant fast food place. I mean there’s so many to-go boxes and cups and things like that,” said Andrea Chairez, co-owner of Rosepepper in East Nashville.

ACME and Rosepepper are two restaurant/bars that will not be reopening Monday, they say they’re not sure how they can open at half capacity, keep everyone safe, get full menus up with staff… and still make a profit.

“I know how to run an all restaurant restaurant and I know how to run an all carry out, now, but what I’ve never done is run a like 50/50,” Chairez said.

“A business like ours… it’s not profitable until you can put 80 percent of your capacity,” Morales adds, “Right now they’re not asking the landlords to cut us half the rent, they’re not asking the utilities to cut half the electric bill, so we’re kind of in a conundrum as to whether to operate at a loss which actually hastens our demise.”

Meanwhile, several businesses have been protesting to reopen. Places like Dierks Betley’s Whiskey Row opened for take-out and a to-go bar last week.

They along with Steve Smith’s Tootsies, Kid Rock’s, Rippy’s, Honky Tonk Central, and The Diner all on or near Broadway will reopen Monday.

“No live entertainment,” Smith told News 2, “Won’t be able to sit at the bar, but be able to sit at chairs and tables in more of a restaurant atmosphere… We will have tables and chairs 6 feet apart in between all the tables.”

Morales says he’ll be waiting until at least 75 percent capacity is permitted.

“We don’t want to be the guinea pigs, and we’re following science, and we don’t think it’s time yet,” Morales said, “We fear the customer and their lack of responsibility and their behavior when they’re in our places. They could get our employees sick, they could get other customers sick, and now if you get somebody sick in your place and it comes reported, then you’re shut down again.”

So as Nashville figures out how to adapt, the road to reopening Music City starts Monday, quietly.