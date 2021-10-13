Nashville Rescue Mission to receive $1M donation for new women’s shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the largest healthcare providers in the nation is donating $1 million to a new women’s shelter opening in Nashville.

The Nashville-based company, HCA Healthcare, announced Tuesday they are providing the funds to Nashville Rescue Mission’s new shelter expected to open in late 2023. The funding is said to be “foundational” to the shelter aimed at helping women and children struggling with addiction, homelessness, and hunger.

“This incredible gift of generosity has profoundly moved us and will make a life-changing difference in the lives of so many,” said Glenn Cranfield, president, and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission.

HCA Healthcare has supported Nashville Rescue Mission for more than two decades through volunteer work, board involvement, and funding — providing more than $550,000 in funding to Nashville Rescue Mission since 2000.

“Providing for those without basic needs, such as food, shelter, and emotional support, is vital in promoting healthier communities that lead to healthier tomorrows,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare has a history of giving back to the community as a whole. The company even started a drug take-back program in 2017 aiming to educate communities on the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of proper disposal of expired and unused prescription medications. Since then, they have collected thousands of pounds of unused and expired prescription medications from numerous states around the country.

After Hurricane Laura in August of 2020, the healthcare provider worked with major hospitals that were in the path of the storm were cared for.