Nashville Rescue Mission needs 1K turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving to feed the homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for the public’s help ahead of Thanksgiving.

The organization is planning to serve more than 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to men, women and children experiencing homelessness on the holiday. To meet this need, the Mission requires 1,000 turkeys weighing between 12 to 14 pounds each.

In addition to the turkeys, canned vegetables, potatoes and more are needed to complete the meals.

Traditional Thanksgiving meals consisting of fried turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls and pie will be served during the two-day Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet on Wednesday, November 24, and Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the Mission for anyone in need.

Donations of turkeys and other items can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Center, located at 616 7th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37203. The donation center is open Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.