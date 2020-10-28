Nashville Rescue Mission details need for donations ahead of winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has been a health and economic crisis for the United States.

Advocates say unemployment has increased homelessness across the country. According to an analysis done by a Columbia University economics professor, the country’s homeless population could increase by 40 to 45% by the end of 2020, if mass unemployment continues.

The nonprofit, Nashville Rescue Mission, is currently caring for about 850 men, women, and children.

“We require everyone to wear masks and we use all the appropriate PPE material,” said Mission President, Genn Cranfield.

Cranfield said currently the Mission could use donations of food to help prepare for the winter months.

“Turkeys, pumpkin pies, rolls, yams. You can help us by sending those types of donations right here to the mission,” he said. “For you and I, we get to shelter at home. We get to quarantine at home. For the homeless, they don’t have a home to go to for quarantine.”