Nashville reports record month-to-month percentage increase in active COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The number of Nashville residents currently infected with the coronavirus is similar to the numbers from late 2020 and early 2021, according to the city.

Mayor John Cooper said Friday morning that there were 2,980 active cases of COVID-19, which is comparable to the number of active infections in mid-Nov. and early Feb.

He added that the city “saw our highest-ever one-month percent change in active cases from July to August.”

Cooper reported that 571 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Nashville over the last 48 hours, with five additional deaths over that same time period.

He said 54% of residents have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated to protect your health and your family’s health,” the mayor wrote on Twitter.

Free vaccines are available at the Metro Public Health Department’s Drive-Thru Clinic at 2491 Murfreesboro Road. It operates from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Friday.