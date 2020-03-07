Nashville Red Cross seeking help with supplies

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Red Cross Center in Nashville is asking for help taking care of tornado victims at the Centennial Sportsplex at 222 25th Avenue North.

When arriving with supplies, you would need to ask specifically for the shelter manager.

Some of the supplies needed include: new clothes (they cannot accept used at this location) for men, women and children. A special emphasis on larger sizes. The shelter manager tells us sweat clothes are very useful because some of the victims are still in the same clothes they were wearing Tuesday.

They have plenty of water, but are requesting juices or soda.

Another need is bus passes. Most people there do have jobs, but now have no way to get to those jobs. The shelter is requesting 31-day bus passes.

The Centennial Sportsplex is housing even more victims than they originally had because some of the other shelters have closed.