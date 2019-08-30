Nashville Red Cross deploys to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several volunteers with the Red Cross Nashville Chapter boarded a plane to Florida Friday morning.

Their current mission is to run evacuation shelters for those seeking a place to stay before Hurricane Dorian hits, but the Red Cross says that’s just the beginning of what they’ll need.

Five volunteers left Friday morning, and they expect to send 10 more along with a disaster relief truck by next week.

“Right now we are helping the immediate response component which usually is launched before everything hits so we can get things set up,” said Zach Stokes, the disaster program specialist with Red Cross in Nashville, “They are all volunteers dedicating about two weeks of their time, maybe even a little more to deploying to help people.”

However, helping others can also leave needs here at home.

“Every day there’s a house fire, an apartment fire, those people are going through the same thing that someone who loses their home in a hurricane, so we always need more people to respond to those, to help us make sure those clients are taken care of as well,” Stokes said.

He added there’s always a need in rural areas of Middle Tennessee. The Red Cross accepts anyone willing to help and can train them within three to six hours.

“There’s a place for everyone in the Red Cross, whether that’s working from home or going out into the field. Our training is both online-based as well as in-person here or at different locations across Tennessee,” Stoke said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit their website here, or call 1-800-HELP-NOW.

You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.