Nashville Reading Orchestra to host free holiday concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Reading Orchestra (NRO) is set to perform during a holiday concert on December 13, according to a release from the NRO.

The concert is free and will celebrate the holiday season.

The program will feature: The Christmas Song, Sleigh Ride, March of the Toys, Fantasia on Greensleeves, Carol of the Bells, and selections from Nutcracker.

The concert will be held at Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 on December 13 at 7 p.m.

Both orchestra members and audience members will abide by social distancing and wear face masks. Temperature checks will also be conducted and there will be hand sanitizer available.

No cost for admission or parking.