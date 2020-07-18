Nashville reacts to death of congressman John Lewis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Nashville are reacting to the death of Congressman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis.
The Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon, died Friday. He was 80 years old. Lewis passed seven months after a routine medical visit revealed that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted to Twitter honoring Lewis’ life.
American Baptist College also released a statement about the his passing.
This giant of a man sacrificially gave of himself, to the very end of his life, fully to the cause ofForrest E. Harris, ABC President
building a better America. Coming to Nashville at a young age as a student at American Baptist
College, John Lewis was captured by the dream of a world of fairness and equality, ideals of the
beloved community. Congressman Lewis has secured a prominent place in the history of
America’s “profiles in courage.” He never quit, never allowed fear of death to stop him, hate to
keep him from loving enemies to reach justice, fighting with every ounce of his humanity against
the status quo of American racial injustice.
Beginning in Nashville integrating segregated lunch counters, integrating interstate travel on the
Freedom Rides throughout the South, marching in the cradle of the Confederacy for voting
rights, his body bloodied receiving the violent blows; John Lewis never quit, never stop marching
pursuing justice.
District 19 Council Member Freddie O’Connell tweeted about his own experience with Lewis.
Nashville Metro Councilwoman Nancy VanReece also posted to Twitter in honor of Lewis’ memory.
