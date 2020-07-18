Nashville reacts to death of congressman John Lewis

FILE – In this Thursday, May 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, R-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Nashville are reacting to the death of Congressman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis.

The Georgia Democrat and civil rights icon, died Friday. He was 80 years old. Lewis passed seven months after a routine medical visit revealed that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted to Twitter honoring Lewis’ life.

Our country has lost another iconic pioneer in the civil rights movement. Rep. John Lewis’s lifetime of work for justice launched in Nashville as a student at American Baptist College and Fisk University, when he organized sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters. pic.twitter.com/ILagQSiBAF — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 18, 2020

American Baptist College also released a statement about the his passing.

This giant of a man sacrificially gave of himself, to the very end of his life, fully to the cause of

building a better America. Coming to Nashville at a young age as a student at American Baptist

College, John Lewis was captured by the dream of a world of fairness and equality, ideals of the

beloved community. Congressman Lewis has secured a prominent place in the history of

America’s “profiles in courage.” He never quit, never allowed fear of death to stop him, hate to

keep him from loving enemies to reach justice, fighting with every ounce of his humanity against

the status quo of American racial injustice.

Beginning in Nashville integrating segregated lunch counters, integrating interstate travel on the

Freedom Rides throughout the South, marching in the cradle of the Confederacy for voting

rights, his body bloodied receiving the violent blows; John Lewis never quit, never stop marching

pursuing justice.

Forrest E. Harris, ABC President

District 19 Council Member Freddie O’Connell tweeted about his own experience with Lewis.

I had the good fortune to hear in-person wisdom from @repjohnlewis on more than one occasion, but none matched his stop at @MLKRoyals in Nov 2016, at which he was presented mug shots—for disorderly conduct–from Nashville unearthed by @DavidSEwing.



“Good trouble." https://t.co/U8hzaTpdUd — Freddie #StayHome O'Connell (@freddieoconnell) July 18, 2020

Nashville Metro Councilwoman Nancy VanReece also posted to Twitter in honor of Lewis’ memory.

