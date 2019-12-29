Nashville ramping up security for New Year’s Eve celebrations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is gearing up to host a three-day party, starting with the Battle of the Bands on Broadway Sunday, to the Music City Bowl Monday, and ringing in the New Year Tuesday.

But the party comes just one week after two people were killed and another injured outside midtown bars.

“That should never happen to a couple of guys going out to have fun with their friends,” said Michael Wagget, tour ambassador for Nashville Tours.

Wagget knows the city well and says crime comes with any large or growing city.

“Over the last few years that I’ve been here, you’ve heard lots of stories like that, you know couples out in East Nashville getting shot… people getting randomly robbed and things like that, I like to think it’s not unique to Nashville, that um the crime is relative to a city this size,” Wagget said.

The private security group Associated Protective Service is present on Broadway already ahead of the Music City Bowl.

Metro Police tell News 2 they have two over-staffed command centers ready for New Year’s Eve– one on Broadway and the other at Bicentennial Park for ‘music city midnight.’

With special guest Stevie Nicks and headliner Keith Urban, Nashville’s Convention and Visitor Corps CEO says they’ll be coordinating with police as well as private security staff, stating: “We will take every precaution possible, including metal detectors and enforcement of house rules, but as usual we ask the public to also be vigilant and if they see something, definitely say something.”

Bars on Broadway and in Midtown also told news 2 they’ll have overstaffed security teams.

“You can never have too much safety in the area,” Wagget said, “There’s no such thing as a safe place, anything can happen anywhere, just be on guard and be smart.”