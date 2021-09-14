Nashville radio personality Dave Hull dies while battling COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville lost another radio personality with the passing of Dave Hull Tuesday.

Forty-seven-year-old Hull passed away after battling COVID-19 for several weeks. He leaves behind two children and had a third one the way.

In the 2000s Hull was a radio personality on 102.9 The Buzz and he went to produce sports programming at 102.5 The Game for George Plaster and the Nashville Predators.

102.5 The Game host Chase McCabe says Hull took him under his wing as an intern and Hull was a “great dad and a friend to everyone”.

Hull left the radio business almost ten years ago but was a DJ at clubs around Music City.